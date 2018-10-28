CyberOptics (CYBE) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CyberOptics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on CyberOptics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 million, a PE ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.32.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 347.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

