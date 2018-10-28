CryptCoin (CRYPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, CryptCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. CryptCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptCoin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013318 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptCoin Coin Profile

CryptCoin (CRYPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. CryptCoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptCoin is cryptco.org

Buying and Selling CryptCoin

CryptCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.