Cronos Group (CRON) Shares Gap Down to $8.11

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.11. Cronos Group shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 8306149 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Cann started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a current ratio of 52.98, a quick ratio of 44.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 778.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

