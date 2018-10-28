Critical Review: Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) versus TDH (PETZ)

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hain Celestial Group and TDH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hain Celestial Group 1 10 5 0 2.25 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.53, indicating a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Hain Celestial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hain Celestial Group 0.35% 7.37% 4.35% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and TDH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hain Celestial Group $2.46 billion 1.02 $9.69 million $1.16 20.83 TDH $28.98 million 0.44 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hain Celestial Group beats TDH on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters. The company also provides juices, hot-eating products, desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products. In addition, it offers snack products, such as potato, root vegetable, and other vegetable chips, as well as straws, tortilla and whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; personal care products consisting of skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions; and herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea. The company sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 80 countries worldwide. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

