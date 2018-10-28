Critical Contrast: Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) vs. Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Adesto Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics $590.12 million 4.19 $86.95 million $5.22 18.52 Adesto Technologies $56.11 million 1.84 -$5.68 million ($0.24) -14.71

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adesto Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cabot Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Adesto Technologies does not pay a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and Adesto Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adesto Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $116.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.30%. Adesto Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.29%. Given Adesto Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Adesto Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics 18.64% 21.59% 16.61% Adesto Technologies -11.29% -8.04% -3.65%

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Adesto Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers. The company offers CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer. Its CMP slurries are used for polishing various materials that conduct electrical signals, including tungsten, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and certain materials that are used in the production of rigid disks and magnetic heads for hard disk drives, as well as used in the dielectric insulating materials that separate conductive layers within logic and memory IC devices. The company also designs and produces precision polishing and metrology systems to attain near-perfect shape and surface finish on various optical components, such as mirrors, lenses, and prisms. It serves the producers of logic IC devices or memory IC devices, and providers of IC foundry services directly, as well as through distributors. The company has a strategic collaboration with Fujimi Incorporated. It operates in the United States, Asia, and Europe. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. The company manufactures its products using industry-standard floating gate technology and conductive bridging random access memory technology platforms. Its products include DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Serial Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; EcoXip that enables improved processor performance and reduced system power consumption; and Standard Serial Flash to store boot or program code with a low pin count industry standard serial interface. The company's products also comprise Mavriq for IoT and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life or energy harvesting system applications. The company sells its products through a network of representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in the United States, Rest of Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

