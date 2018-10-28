Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,324,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,926,000 after purchasing an additional 261,315 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 139.3% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 672,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,381.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,078,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 132,499 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. 158,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 2.66.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -206.90%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

