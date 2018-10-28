Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give RPC (RES) a $14.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on RPC (NYSE:RES) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RES. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $14.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie set a $13.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $14.37 on Thursday. RPC has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $439.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of RPC by 101.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth $169,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 484.4% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of RPC by 682.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

