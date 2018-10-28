Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Receives $258.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.00.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

BAP stock opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $189.69 and a 52 week high of $239.54.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.02. Credicorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $955.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

