Creative Planning Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,405 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Oasis Petroleum worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $111,635,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 43.1% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 15,467,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $200,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655,700 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 744.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,937 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $15,503,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,422,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

NYSE OAS opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

