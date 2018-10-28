Creative Planning Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,339,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 4,317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,771,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paychex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after purchasing an additional 206,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $435,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,630.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,940 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

