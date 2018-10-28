Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 416,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

