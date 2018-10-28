Couchain (COU) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Couchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $76,075.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150058 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00249568 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $623.75 or 0.09678501 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012302 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.