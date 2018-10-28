Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Federated Investors worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Investors by 16.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Federated Investors by 29.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,178. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FII stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.