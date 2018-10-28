Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,015,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,697,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,065,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $104.82 and a 1-year high of $125.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.