Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 724.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,447 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 237,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,719,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,294,000.

Shares of EWI stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

