Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 919.2% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.92 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

