ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Price Target Cut to GBX 170

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTEC. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 183 ($2.39) in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 205.10 ($2.68).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.92) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Sten Scheibye acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £50,175 ($65,562.52). Also, insider Frank Schulkes acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.