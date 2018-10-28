Contrasting Transocean (RIG) & Infinity Energy Resources (IFNY)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Infinity Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -99.38% -2.00% -1.08% Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -10,921.01%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Transocean and Infinity Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 3 5 12 0 2.45 Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean currently has a consensus target price of $13.79, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transocean and Infinity Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.97 billion 1.70 -$3.13 billion ($0.06) -182.83 Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A

Infinity Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Risk and Volatility

Transocean has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Transocean beats Infinity Energy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

