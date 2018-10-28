Contrasting Oncolytics Biotech (ONCYF) & Its Peers

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCMKTS: ONCYF) is one of 525 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oncolytics Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oncolytics Biotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncolytics Biotech Competitors 3680 10785 24601 804 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 64.90%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech’s peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncolytics Biotech N/A -171.96% -104.28% Oncolytics Biotech Competitors -2,655.97% -68.44% -24.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncolytics Biotech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oncolytics Biotech N/A -$12.04 million -8.22 Oncolytics Biotech Competitors $1.96 billion $127.27 million -8.02

Oncolytics Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oncolytics Biotech. Oncolytics Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oncolytics Biotech peers beat Oncolytics Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

