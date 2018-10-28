Contrasting Micro Focus International (MFGP) and Sapiens International (SPNS)

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

This table compares Micro Focus International and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Sapiens International 3.83% 11.37% 6.10%

22.8% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Micro Focus International pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Sapiens International pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sapiens International pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micro Focus International and Sapiens International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sapiens International $269.19 million 2.07 $350,000.00 $0.27 41.37

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Micro Focus International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Micro Focus International and Sapiens International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 1 0 2 0 2.33 Sapiens International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Sapiens International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Micro Focus International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite. It also provides Digital Engagement, a digital insurance suite that includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, an API layer for integration with the insurtech ecosystem, and a cloud proposition; and process analysis, business process automation, project management, performance optimization consulting services, etc., as well as information system development and various implementation methodology services to agents, customers, and insurance personnel. In addition, the company offers reinsurance software solutions, including Sapiens Reinsurance, Freedom Reinsurance System, and Universal Reinsurance System; eFreedom Annual Statement, PRO Financial General Ledger and Accounts Payable, PTE Financial applications, Insurance Financial reporting, and Power2Play financial and compliance solutions; and Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale decision management solution. Further, it provides technology-based solutions based on its eMerge platform, which offers end-to-end modular business solutions, as well as Agile, Sapiens Delivery Tool, and Sapiens Delivery Performance Indicator methodologies. Additionally, the company offers program delivery, business transformation, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.