Contrasting Forward Industries (FORD) & Essentra (FLRAF)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Forward Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Forward Industries and Essentra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $24.76 million 0.59 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Essentra $1.35 billion 1.30 N/A N/A N/A

Forward Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Essentra.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and Essentra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries 4.31% 8.48% 5.19% Essentra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forward Industries and Essentra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Forward Industries has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essentra has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forward Industries beats Essentra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

