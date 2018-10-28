Contrasting Container Store Group (TCS) and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (ARCI)

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Container Store Group and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Container Store Group $857.23 million 0.55 $19.42 million $0.28 34.18 Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer $41.54 million 0.15 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Container Store Group has higher revenue and earnings than Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Container Store Group and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Container Store Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Container Store Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Container Store Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.6% of Container Store Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Container Store Group and Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Container Store Group 2.34% 6.28% 1.97% Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer N/A -2.06% -1.12%

Summary

Container Store Group beats Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 90 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

About Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

