Contrasting Armanino Foods Of Distinction (AMNF) & Future Fintech Group (FTFT)

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) and Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Future Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.2% of Future Fintech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future Fintech Group has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Armanino Foods Of Distinction and Future Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armanino Foods Of Distinction 0 0 0 0 N/A Future Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Armanino Foods Of Distinction and Future Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armanino Foods Of Distinction 15.56% 41.11% 27.98% Future Fintech Group -1,702.58% -143.13% -44.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armanino Foods Of Distinction and Future Fintech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armanino Foods Of Distinction $38.99 million 2.33 $5.08 million N/A N/A Future Fintech Group $10.46 million 3.18 -$102.58 million N/A N/A

Armanino Foods Of Distinction has higher revenue and earnings than Future Fintech Group.

Dividends

Armanino Foods Of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Future Fintech Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Armanino Foods Of Distinction beats Future Fintech Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armanino Foods Of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Future Fintech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose. The company also provides specialty fruit juices, such as kiwi, mulberry, turnjujube, and pomegranate juice, as well as apple spice, kiwifruit seeds, and fresh kiwifruit; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline. In addition, it offers business incubation and acceleration services for block chain companies. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as hotels, supermarkets, and other outlets; through trade Websites; and indirectly through distributors. Future FinTech Group Inc. also exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

