Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. KLR Group raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 150.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 233,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 140,052 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 1,954.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 111.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 573,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

