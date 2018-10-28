Continental Resources (CLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 29th. Analysts expect Continental Resources to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

