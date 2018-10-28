Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,369 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $559,389.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,578.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $660,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $1,779,370. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $85.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.