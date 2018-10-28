Conning Inc. Has $38.48 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $116,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 156.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,768. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $409.59 per share, with a total value of $819,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $386.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.31 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

