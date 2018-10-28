Conning Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,029 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $269.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.54 and a one year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $1,351,315.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,323,601. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.65.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

