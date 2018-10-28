ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) and First Western Financial (MYFW) Critical Survey

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 24.26% 12.20% 1.34% First Western Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ConnectOne Bancorp and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.50%. First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Western Financial does not pay a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and First Western Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $189.53 million 3.40 $43.22 million $1.75 11.43 First Western Financial $61.05 million 1.89 $2.02 million N/A N/A

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats First Western Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers insurance and annuities, and mutual funds; credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of October 17, 2018, it operated through its headquarters in New Jersey; and 21 other banking offices across New Jersey and New York. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

