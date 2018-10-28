CONMED Co. (CNMD) Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 262.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of CONMED worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,230,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 104,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,266.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $639,565. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CONMED and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $68.99 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

