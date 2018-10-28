Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Trimble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 91,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 151,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Trimble by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Trimble by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $37.16 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $785.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $29,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,827.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $135,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $774,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock worth $4,482,076 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

