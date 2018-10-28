Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $59.91 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $59,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.8% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 226,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 308,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

