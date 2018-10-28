Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 89,914 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,914 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 484,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $25.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.0279 dividend. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

