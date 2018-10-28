Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,972,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $252,017,000 after buying an additional 1,191,854 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,127,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,132,000 after buying an additional 185,714 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BP opened at $41.10 on Friday. BP plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $75.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Santander upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

