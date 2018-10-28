Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $2.87 Million in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Stock

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $110,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,020 shares of company stock worth $9,049,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $43.42 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.