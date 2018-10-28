Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $1 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.72 and a 1 year high of $137.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4899 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

