Compass Minerals International (CMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

CMP opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

