Comparing MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) & Westell Technologies (WSTL)

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Westell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Westell Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MER Telemanagement Solutions and Westell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MER Telemanagement Solutions N/A N/A N/A Westell Technologies 1.02% 7.09% 6.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MER Telemanagement Solutions and Westell Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MER Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Westell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

MER Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westell Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MER Telemanagement Solutions and Westell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MER Telemanagement Solutions $8.63 million 0.59 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Westell Technologies $58.58 million 0.70 $30,000.00 $0.20 13.05

Westell Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MER Telemanagement Solutions.

Summary

Westell Technologies beats MER Telemanagement Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and online and mobile video advertising worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise, Service Providers, and Video Advertising. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators, and content service providers. Further, it provides cloud and managed services; and digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna system conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

