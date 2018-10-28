Comparing Ameri (AMRH) & Its Peers

Ameri (NASDAQ: AMRH) is one of 124 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ameri to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameri and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ameri $48.59 million -$9.07 million -0.51 Ameri Competitors $3.18 billion $521.01 million 17.12

Ameri’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ameri. Ameri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ameri and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameri 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ameri Competitors 1821 6374 11617 664 2.54

Ameri presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,458.44%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Ameri’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ameri is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ameri and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameri -17.15% -45.71% -16.39% Ameri Competitors -44.93% 4.61% 3.52%

Risk and Volatility

Ameri has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri’s peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Ameri shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ameri peers beat Ameri on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Ameri Company Profile

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise services, such as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations, as well as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. AMERI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

