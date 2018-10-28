Comcast (CMCSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MED

MED started coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

