Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. FBR & Co cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $131,298.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,116,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,589,161.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,648 shares in the company, valued at $240,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,661 shares of company stock worth $789,646 over the last three months. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 143.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 973,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,955,000 after acquiring an additional 573,517 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 158.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 78.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 172,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

