Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective boosted by Buckingham Research from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLM. FBR & Co cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of COLM opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $60.76 and a 12-month high of $95.58.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.25 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $459,239.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,648 shares in the company, valued at $240,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,661 shares of company stock worth $789,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

