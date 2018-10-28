Colu Local Network (CLN) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Colu Local Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Colu Local Network has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $34,169.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00251344 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.84 or 0.09763022 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network launched on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,446,327 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork . The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Colu Local Network’s official message board is medium.com/colu . Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

