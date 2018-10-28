Coeur Mining (CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $10.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $942.79 million, a PE ratio of 246.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Mitchell J. Krebs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 41.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 29.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 883,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Coeur Mining by 55.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 138,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

