Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCE. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE CCE traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.19. 2,390,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,921. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,348,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,852,000 after acquiring an additional 871,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,782,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,204,000 after acquiring an additional 177,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,644,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,045,000 after acquiring an additional 728,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,572,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,174,000 after acquiring an additional 698,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,206,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,148 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

