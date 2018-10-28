Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 325,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCAU. UBS Group upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.02.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $28.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.99 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

