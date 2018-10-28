Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCFT opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 53.65, a quick ratio of 53.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other Hunt Companies Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 10,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 13,160 shares of company stock worth $47,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCFT. ValuEngine lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

