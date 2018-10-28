Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of CareDx to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 121.92% and a negative return on equity of 108.99%. On average, analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,695.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,241.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,452. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.