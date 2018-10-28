Citigroup Increases Omnicom Group (OMC) Price Target to $82.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. 3,162,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $37,925.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,005,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,569 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,533 shares of company stock worth $1,118,670 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 201.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.