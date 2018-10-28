Citigroup Analysts Give Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) a $11.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE:GOL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 1,797,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,283. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $656.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 138.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 354,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,366,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,979,000 after buying an additional 225,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 184,442 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,848,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

